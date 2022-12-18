UPDATE: 6,900+ barrels of oil recovered from Keystone spill
WASHINGTON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - More than 6,900 barrels of oil have now been recovered from the Keystone Pipeline oil spill in Kansas.
As of 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, TC Energy - the company which operates the Keystone Pipeline - says crews have recovered a total of 6,973 barrels of oil - nearly half of the 14,000 released into Mill Creek in Washington Co. - following a rupture in the pipeline. It noted that the total includes 10,351 barrels of oil and water.
The company also indicated that the response personnel now on the scene exceeds 400 members. It said it continues to respond to the incident alongside the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, as well as the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.
TC Energy noted that the affected segment of the Keystone Pipeline System remains safely isolated as investigation, recovery, repair and remediation continues. It will not be restarted until it is safe to do so and with regulatory approval from PHMSA.
As of Thursday, the EPA indicated four mammals and 71 fish have perished as a result of the oil spill.
Keystone Pipeline oil spill
EPA: 4 mammals, 71 fish perish as result of Keystone Pipeline oil spill
Four mammals and 71 fish have reportedly perished as a result of the Keystone Pipeline oil spill as more than 5,500 barrels of oil have been recovered.
Keystone Pipeline shuts down after oil leak in Kansas creek
The Keystone Pipeline has been shut down after an oil leak was detected in a creek in Washington Co., Kansas.
Cause of Keystone Pipeline oil spill remains under investigation
The cause of the recent 14,000-barrel leak of oil from the Keystone Pipeline into a Kansas creek remains under investigation.
UPDATE: 2,600 barrels recovered as response continues for Washington Co. oil spill
Recovery remains underway days after a pipeline leak spilled thousands of gallons of oil into a Kansas creek.
EPA: no additional impacts found in Keystone oil spill
As of Tuesday morning, the EPA indicates no additional impacts from the Keystone oil spill in Kansas have been found.
UPDATE: Beaver rescued in Keystone Pipeline oil spill
A beaver has been rescued from the Keystone Pipeline oil spill in Mill Creek in Washington Co.
TC Energy restarts part of pipeline not affected by Washington Co. leak
TC Energy says it has restarted parts of the Keystone Pipeline unaffected by the leak in Washington County.
Over 4,100 barrels of oil recovered as crews work Washington Co. spill
Crews responding to the oil spill in Washington Co. have recovered over 4,125 barrels of oil so far, according to the latest update from TC Energy.
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.