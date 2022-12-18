UPDATE: 6,900+ barrels of oil recovered from Keystone spill

WASHINGTON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - More than 6,900 barrels of oil have now been recovered from the Keystone Pipeline oil spill in Kansas.

As of 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, TC Energy - the company which operates the Keystone Pipeline - says crews have recovered a total of 6,973 barrels of oil - nearly half of the 14,000 released into Mill Creek in Washington Co. - following a rupture in the pipeline. It noted that the total includes 10,351 barrels of oil and water.

The company also indicated that the response personnel now on the scene exceeds 400 members. It said it continues to respond to the incident alongside the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, as well as the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.

TC Energy noted that the affected segment of the Keystone Pipeline System remains safely isolated as investigation, recovery, repair and remediation continues. It will not be restarted until it is safe to do so and with regulatory approval from PHMSA.

As of Thursday, the EPA indicated four mammals and 71 fish have perished as a result of the oil spill.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.