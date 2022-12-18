Wintry mix headed into Kansas tonight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunday will be our warmest day for at least the next 10 days as much colder weather is on the way for the week ahead, along with snow chances.

It was a cold start to the morning with temperatures in the teens and low 20s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 40s. Southeast winds will be a bit gusty during the afternoon as clouds begin to increase across Kansas.

Our first chance of snow this week will arrive late tonight and continue through Monday morning across south central and eastern Kansas. Temperatures will be near or just above freezing, so the snow will mix with rain at times. Snow may melt as it falls, but some accumulation; a dusting to 2 inches will be possible. The 1-2″ amounts are most likely north and east of Newton and El Dorado. Accumulating snow will end by Noon Monday.

Highs will remain in the upper 30s to lower 40s Monday, but a cold front arriving Monday night will bring highs back into the 20s and 30s Tuesday and Wednesday.

A more significant cold front will move through Wednesday night, bringing a blast of frigid Arctic air. Highs will only reach the single digits on Thursday. Gusty northwest winds will put wind chills from 15 to 35 degrees below zero Thursday through Friday morning. These types of wind chills can cause frostbite in a matter of minutes.

Another round of snow will move in with this Arctic front Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Additional snow accumulations are likely, but it is too early to know exactly where and how much. Check back for more updates as we get closer. The snow and cold air will stick around and may result in many areas having a white Christmas as temperatures will not climb above freezing until the day after Christmas.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny this morning, then increasing clouds. Breezy. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. High: 46

Tonight: Cloudy with a rain/snow mix after midnight. Wind: S 10-15; gusty. Low: 32

Tomorrow: A.M. Wintry mix, then mostly cloudy. Wind: S/N 10-15; gusty. High: 43

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 18.

Tue: High: 29 Mostly cloudy and colder.

Wed: High: 30 Low: 17 Cloudy; breezy with snow developing overnight.

Thu: High: 9 Low: 2 Morning snow, then partly cloudy. Windy.

Fri: High: 10 Low: -6 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Sat: High: 20 Low: -2 Partly cloudy.

Christmas Day: High: 30 Low: 7 Mostly sunny.

