‘Axing Your Tax’: Gov. Laura Kelly proposes 3-day sales tax holiday

ROELAND PARK, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly laid out a three-part ‘Axing Your Taxes’ plan on Monday which she says will save Kansans more than $500 million over the next three years. The plan includes a push to immediately end taxes on groceries and eliminate the state sales tax on diapers and feminine hygiene products; create an annual state sales tax holiday for school supplies; and cut taxes on social security for retirees.

“I’m pleased to introduce a plan that axes taxes for Kansas families and retirees in a way that keeps our state’s economy and budget strong,” said the governor. “By cutting taxes on groceries and diapers, school supplies, and social security, this plan will put money back in Kansans’ pockets and create real savings for those who need it most.”

Last spring, Governor Kelly signed the “Axe the Food Tax” bill to gradually eliminate the 6.5% state sales tax on groceries, which is one of the highest in the country, starting January 1, 2023. On Monday, she pushed again to immediately zero-out the tax as opposed to the gradual reduction which begins on Jan. 1. The new bill also includes ending the state sales tax on other essentials like diapers and feminine hygiene products, which were not included in the 2022 version.

The second part of the ‘Axing Your Taxes’ plan would create a three-day zero percent sales tax holiday on school supplies, personal computers, instructional materials, and art supplies, every August.

According to a release from the governor’s office, “the holiday would provide relief to families and teachers gearing up for back to school and keep Kansas retailers competitive to surrounding states.”

Right now, Kansans earning less than $75,000 annually do not pay state income tax on social security income. But once they earn a dollar more – including through investments and life insurance policies – the entirety of their social security income is subject to state income tax. The third part of Governor Kelly’s ‘Axing Your Taxes’ plan would smooth out that cliff so no Kansan making under $100,000 pays full taxes on social security.

“I am calling on legislators of both parties to support these bills and provide practical financial relief to families and retirees across our great state,” the govenor said.

