Boil water advisory issued for portion of Garden City

The city of Houston is under a boil water notice after a Sunday morning power outage at one of...
The city of Houston is under a boil water notice after a Sunday morning power outage at one of its water treatment plants.(Pixabay)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) – The City of Garden City has issued a boil water advisory for portions of the city. The advisory was issued on Monday due to repairs to the distribution system following a water main break.

The boil order will remain in effect until testing indicates the absence of bacteria and KDHE confirms the certified laboratory results. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

The boil order is in effect for the following areas:

  • The south side of Buffalo Jones Avenue from Pearl Street to Taylor Avenue (1200 Block to 1600 Block)
  • The north side of W. Kansas Avenue from Taylor Avenue to Pearl Street (1200 Block to 1700 Block)
  • 1505 Buffalo Jones Avenue
  • The 1100 Block of Pearl Street
  • The 1100 Block of Safford Avenue
  • The 1100 Block of Bancroft Street
  • The 1100 Block of Summit Street
The City of Garden City has issued a boil water advisory for portions of the City of Garden...
The City of Garden City has issued a boil water advisory for portions of the City of Garden City public water supply system in Finney County, Kansas.(City of Garden City)

Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:

  • If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.
  • Boil water for one minute before drinking or food preparation, or use bottled water.
  • Dispose of ice cubes, and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.
  • Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
  • Water used for bathing does not generally need to be

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wintry mix developing late tonight
Wintry mix headed into Kansas tonight
KWCH Car Crash generic
One critically injured in downtown Wichita crash
Forecast snow accumulation tonight through Monday morning.
Rain and snow into early Monday, colder week ahead
The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said an 18-year-old from McPherson was seriously injured in a...
McPherson teen seriously injured in crash
An Arkansas City High School teacher is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation...
Ark City teacher suspended after sexual harassment allegations

Latest News

The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate 63-year-old Zandra...
Wichita police seek help to locate missing woman
KWCH Building You
Week of Dec. 19: Job of the Day
Governor Laura Kelly announces her Axing Your Taxes plan at a Price Chopper in Roeland Park on...
‘Axing Your Tax’: Gov. Laura Kelly proposes 3-day sales tax holiday
Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. guards against Indiana during the first half of an NCAA college...
KU back into AP top 5 after Indiana rout; K-State receives votes