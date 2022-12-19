Boil water advisory issued for portion of Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) – The City of Garden City has issued a boil water advisory for portions of the city. The advisory was issued on Monday due to repairs to the distribution system following a water main break.

The boil order will remain in effect until testing indicates the absence of bacteria and KDHE confirms the certified laboratory results. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

The boil order is in effect for the following areas:

The south side of Buffalo Jones Avenue from Pearl Street to Taylor Avenue (1200 Block to 1600 Block)

The north side of W. Kansas Avenue from Taylor Avenue to Pearl Street (1200 Block to 1700 Block)

1505 Buffalo Jones Avenue

The 1100 Block of Pearl Street

The 1100 Block of Safford Avenue

The 1100 Block of Bancroft Street

The 1100 Block of Summit Street

Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Boil water for one minute before drinking or food preparation, or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes, and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be

