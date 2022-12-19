Botanica’s Illuminations ranked among USA Today’s 10Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights

This year, due to COVID-19 safety precautions tickets must be purchased online and in advance to reserve a time slot.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – Botanica’s Illuminations rounded out the list of the USA Today’s 10Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights for 2022. After the public voting, the annual Wichita holiday light display came in 8th place.

“We want to thank the community for supporting Illuminations and voting for Wichita’s beloved holiday light display,” said Jamee Ross, Director of Development. “This family-friendly event has been a tradition in Wichita for many years and we’re honored to see how much of an impact it’s had with so many people.”

Illuminations runs nightly during the holiday season from 5:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m., ending Dec. 31. Due to popular demand, more tickets have been added to each time slot.

Tickets are $9 for members and children, $13 for adults, and free for children 2 and under. Tickets must be pre-purchased at https://botanica.org/illuminations/. Walk-in tickets will not be available or accepted.

Botanica will be closed Thursday and Friday, December 22 and 23 due to the incoming winter storm and dangerously low predicted temperatures.

