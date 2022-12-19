As Christmas nears, shoppers finish checking off their list

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A week from now will be Christmas day, with many gifts given and opened.

That leaves a few precious days to finish all the shopping to check everyone off their list.

“We are out here looking for some last-minute Christmas items and looking in particular for hot wheels for certain members of our family,” Roseann Cade said at the Wichita Flea Market.

The Wichita Flea Market Sunday served as a perfect stop for some of those shoppers as they looked for truly unique and special gifts.

More than 200 vendors filled the Farha Sports Center this weekend, offering a wide-ranging shopping experience.

Cade said, “I think we’re fairly close to being done but also looking for some handmade gifts out here.”

Presents to make this Christmas all the more special.

Madeline Cade said, “Having fun, enjoying time and giving.”

Jessica and Alex Pierpoint weren’t just out shopping for gifts for others but also for their baby on the way.

Jessica Pierpoint said, “One of our friends has a booth, Honey Creek Mercantile, and she does a lot of homemade soaps and goodies and had some baby things, so it was well worth a stop.”

It’s not just in-person but online shopping people are doing the run-up to Christmas.

The Amazon Fulfilment Center in Park City is busy working to ensure people’s gifts arrive under the tree.

Amazon Fulfillment Center ICT2 Site Leader James Kwok said, “A little bit more than three million items here, ready and accessible and readily available to be ordered and then delivered to our customers.”

Between Black Friday and the end of the year is what Amazon considers its peak season. This year the Park City facility is expecting to process 1.8 million orders during this period. That’s about 44,000 items a day.

Outside of peak season, the norm is more like 23,000.

More than a thousand employees are moving items and boxes from the truck to the shelf to the packaging station and then off to ship.

“It will take anywhere from 30 minutes to about eight hours for that item to be fully out of our building and headed downstream to our last-mile delivery service,” said Kwok.

Within the final few days of Christmas, they expect to see an increase in orders from Sunday night through Tuesday.

Amazon said the last day to place an order on most items, so it arrives by Christmas, is Dec. 21.

