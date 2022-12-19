Kansans urged to prepare for winter storm bringing snow, dangerous cold

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -The official start to winter comes with the start of a storm that could drop a few inches of snow onto parts of Kansas and will drop temperatures across the state to dangerous levels. Snowfall expected from Wednesday night through Thursday brings the potential for four inches of snow in some areas.

A bigger threat for many will be arctic air moving into Kansa with strong winds out of the north and northwest. The winds, expected to exceed 40 mph Thursday bring added danger with low visibility due to blowing snow and life-threatening wind chills Friday morning between 40 and 50 degrees below 0.

“Every year, Kansans must face the challenges of winter snowstorms,” said Gov. Laura Kelly in a news release from the Kansas Adjutant General’s Office. “The key to meeting those challenges is to be prepared. I urge all Kansans to remember the lessons learned from past storms and take measures to make sure their families are ready by making a home emergency kit and emergency plan.”

The adjutant general advises a home emergency kit for you home should include a battery-operated radio, flashlight and extra batteries, extra blankets and warm clothing, nonperishable food, high-energy snacks, and drinking water, at least one gallon per person per day, for a minimum of three days. For more information on emergency kits, visit https://www.ready.gov/kit.

An emergency kit for your vehicle should include jumper cables, flares or a reflective triangle, an ice scraper, a car cell phone charger, a blanket, a map, and cat litter or sand to help with tire traction.

With the upcoming storm, the adjutant general advises avoiding travel if you can during the storm. If you do travel from Wednesday night into Friday, you should make sure your vehicle has a full tank of gas, ensure your phone is charged, that your vehicle’s emergency kit is up to date and that someone you trust knows your travel plans.

If you do end up stranded, for help you can call for a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper by dialing *HP (47), or *KTA (582) while on the Kansas Turnpike.

You can keep tabs on current state road and travel conditions at the Kansas Department of Transportation’s website - www.Kandrive.org. Impacts to traffic are updated 24/7, including maintenance and construction activities, winter highway conditions, flooded roadways, incidents and crashes affecting traffic and closed highways. You may also call 5-1-1 for Kansas road conditions. Outside Kansas, call 1-866-511-5368 (KDOT).

You can keep up with up-to-the-second progress on the storm’s path, timing and what to expect where you live on the Storm Team 12 weather app.

Ahead of the storm, the City of Wichita at 2 p.m. Tuesday is hosting a briefing regarding the forecasted winter weather.

