Kansans urged to prepare for winter storm bringing snow, dangerous cold

A winter storm approaching Kansas comes with a threat of dangerous wind chills well below zero.
A winter storm approaching Kansas comes with a threat of dangerous wind chills well below zero.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -The official start to winter comes with the start of a storm that could drop a few inches of snow onto parts of Kansas and will drop temperatures across the state to dangerous levels. Snowfall expected from Wednesday night through Thursday brings the potential for four inches of snow in some areas.

A bigger threat for many will be arctic air moving into Kansa with strong winds out of the north and northwest. The winds, expected to exceed 40 mph Thursday bring added danger with low visibility due to blowing snow and life-threatening wind chills Friday morning between 40 and 50 degrees below 0.

“Every year, Kansans must face the challenges of winter snowstorms,” said Gov. Laura Kelly in a news release from the Kansas Adjutant General’s Office. “The key to meeting those challenges is to be prepared. I urge all Kansans to remember the lessons learned from past storms and take measures to make sure their families are ready by making a home emergency kit and emergency plan.”

The adjutant general advises a home emergency kit for you home should include a battery-operated radio, flashlight and extra batteries, extra blankets and warm clothing, nonperishable food, high-energy snacks, and drinking water, at least one gallon per person per day, for a minimum of three days. For more information on emergency kits, visit https://www.ready.gov/kit.

An emergency kit for your vehicle should include jumper cables, flares or a reflective triangle, an ice scraper, a car cell phone charger, a blanket, a map, and cat litter or sand to help with tire traction.

With the upcoming storm, the adjutant general advises avoiding travel if you can during the storm. If you do travel from Wednesday night into Friday, you should make sure your vehicle has a full tank of gas, ensure your phone is charged, that your vehicle’s emergency kit is up to date and that someone you trust knows your travel plans.

If you do end up stranded, for help you can call for a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper by dialing *HP (47), or *KTA (582) while on the Kansas Turnpike.

You can keep tabs on current state road and travel conditions at the Kansas Department of Transportation’s website - www.Kandrive.org. Impacts to traffic are updated 24/7, including maintenance and construction activities, winter highway conditions, flooded roadways, incidents and crashes affecting traffic and closed highways. You may also call 5-1-1 for Kansas road conditions. Outside Kansas, call 1-866-511-5368 (KDOT).

You can keep up with up-to-the-second progress on the storm’s path, timing and what to expect where you live on the Storm Team 12 weather app.

Ahead of the storm, the City of Wichita at 2 p.m. Tuesday is hosting a briefing regarding the forecasted winter weather.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wintry mix developing late tonight
Wintry mix headed into Kansas tonight
KWCH Car Crash generic
One critically injured in downtown Wichita crash
Forecast snow accumulation tonight through Monday morning.
Rain and snow into early Monday, colder week ahead
The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said an 18-year-old from McPherson was seriously injured in a...
McPherson teen seriously injured in crash
An Arkansas City High School teacher is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation...
Ark City teacher suspended after sexual harassment allegations

Latest News

Dangerous wind chills and snow ahead
Weather Alert Days ahead - prepare now
David Roark.
Wichita man faces 21 counts in abduction of Arkansas girl
This year, due to COVID-19 safety precautions tickets must be purchased online and in advance...
Botanica’s Illuminations ranked among USA Today’s 10Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights
The city of Houston is under a boil water notice after a Sunday morning power outage at one of...
Boil water advisory issued for portion of Garden City