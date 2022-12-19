KU back into AP top 5 after Indiana rout; K-State receives votes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Jayhawks moved into the top five in the Associated Press men’s basketball poll for the first time in four weeks.

KU defeated then-No. 14 Indiana 84-62 Saturday afternoon at Allen Fieldhouse, moving the Jayhawks up to No. 4, four spots better than last week. They had curiously dropped from No. 6 to No. 8 after defeating Missouri 95-67 in Columbia, Mo.

KU is one of four Big 12 teams in the top 25, joining No. 7 Texas, No. 12 and 20th-ranked TCU. The Jayhawks finish their non-conference slate Thursday against Harvard before beginning Big 12 play on New Year’s Eve in Lawrence against Oklahoma State.

Kansas State received five votes in the poll, effectively ranking the Wildcats 41st after they defeated Nebraska over the weekend. K-State, which owns victories over three fellow Power 5 opponents, wraps up its non-conference schedule against Radford this Wednesday, then starts conference play at home against West Virginia on Dec. 31.

