Messy Monday morning commute

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says cold front number one will move across Kansas today. Some light rain and/or snow is likely this morning and while nothing heavy is expected, some area roads may be a little messy on the way in to work and school.

After warming into the 40s this afternoon, temperatures tumble back below normal Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

A second, stronger Arctic cold front will arrive on Wednesday night. Behind the front, some of the coldest air since February 2021 is expected with highs in the single digits on Thursday and Friday. However, when you factor in the gusty north breeze, it will feel like 25 to 35 degrees below zero which means frostbite is possible in less than 30 minutes.

Some light to moderate snow is likely late Wednesday into Thursday, and while it is too early to exactly how much we will see, accumulation is a safe bet. And whatever falls will stay on the ground through (at least) Christmas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Rain/snow mix this morning; then mostly cloudy. Wind: SE/E 5-15. High: 45.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: N/NE 5-15. Low: 21.

Tomorrow: Becoming partly cloudy and colder. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 30.

Wed: Low: 20. High: 32. Cloudy; snow likely into the night.

Thu: Low: 0. High: 3. Cloudy, windy, and very cold with snow likely.

Fri: Low: -7. High: 8. Mostly sunny, breezy, and still very cold.

Sat: Low: -1. High: 17. Mostly sunny, continued cold.

Sun: Low: 5. High: 27. Partly cloudy.

