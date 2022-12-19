1 critically injured as WFD responds to five overnight fires

Fire in the 2200 block of N Shelton.
Fire in the 2200 block of N Shelton.(Wichita Fire Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 8:44 AM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department says it responded to five reported fires overnight, three in structures that were being used as shelter and were not supposed to be inhabited. One person was critically injured.

WFD did not name all five locations, but it did find evidence of people sheltering in a metal garage behind a home in the 2200 block of North Shelton in north Wichita. Crews found smoke coming from the garage and began a search for occupants. Openings were made in the garage to assist with ventilation. While the search found no victims inside, an employee from a nearby QuikTrip told authorities that a possible victim came in and appeared to be suffering extensive burns.

Sedgwick County EMS responded, assisted by WFD crews, and took the patient to the hospital with critical injuries.

The fires are still being investigated. The WFD reminds people that structures that are boarded up or not intended to have people inside should be reported if found to have people entering or leaving.

