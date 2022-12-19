OSHA fines Silver Dollar City after the death of a maintenance employee this summer

By Chris Six
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - OSHA is fining Silver Dollar City over $14,000 after a maintenance employee died in July.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor’s website, the penalty is $14,502 for the incident.

In July, an OSHA spokesperson shared with KY3 that the maintenance man was hospitalized on July 20 with head injuries allegedly sustained during maintenance and testing of a rollercoaster and died of his blunt force head trauma injuries on July 21.

The man had worked at Silver Dollar City since 2017.

Silver Dollar City released a statement to KY3 News:

The safety of all Silver Dollar City hosts and guests is a responsibility we take with the utmost seriousness. We have worked with OSHA over the past several months to review the employee accident that took place earlier this year, which included discussions regarding our voluntary revisions to safeguarding measures in restricted areas. OSHA has reviewed and accepted these changes, training for which has been implemented with the appropriate personnel.

According to the OSHA inspection process, when OSHA issues a citation to an employer, it also offers the employer an opportunity for an informal conference with the OSHA Area Director to discuss citations, penalties, abatement dates, or any other information pertinent to the inspection. The agency and the employer may work out a settlement agreement to resolve the matter and to eliminate the hazard.

