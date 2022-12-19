Thompson lifts Oklahoma State over Wichita State 59-49

Wichita State Head Coach Isaac Brown addresses his players during a stoppage in play at home...
Wichita State Head Coach Isaac Brown addresses his players during a stoppage in play at home against Missouri Tuesday night, Nov. 29, 2022.(KWCH)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Bryce Thompson made a career-high five 3-pointers and scored 19 points, and Oklahoma State beat Wichita State 59-49 on Saturday night.

Thompson made a 3-pointer and Tyreek Smith made consecutive jumpers to give the Cowboys their largest lead, 50-36, midway through the second half. Thompson’s 3 made it 53-42 with 6:30 to play before Melvion Flanagan hit a pull-up jumper and two free throws, and Jaykwon Walton added two more from the free-throw line to pull the Shockers within 53-48 with 1:37 left. The Cowboys iced it from there, shooting 6 of 6 from the line.

Thompson was 7 of 17 from the field and had five assists. John-Michael Wright added 16 points with four 3-pointers for Oklahoma State (7-4).

Craig Porter Jr. scored 14 points for Wichita State (6-5), which shot 36.5% overall (19 of 52) and missed 20 of its 21 shots from long range.

The Cowboys scored the game’s first 10 points and led 32-19 before the Shockers scored seven straight points to cut the deficit to 32-26 at the break.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State returns home to play Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Tuesday before opening Big 12 Conference play at No. 8 Kansas on New Year’s Eve.

Wichita State wraps up a four-game home stand Wednesday against Texas Southern

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wintry mix developing late tonight
Wintry mix headed into Kansas tonight
KWCH Car Crash generic
One critically injured in downtown Wichita crash
Forecast snow accumulation tonight through Monday morning.
Rain and snow into early Monday, colder week ahead
The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said an 18-year-old from McPherson was seriously injured in a...
McPherson teen seriously injured in crash
An Arkansas City High School teacher is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation...
Ark City teacher suspended after sexual harassment allegations

Latest News

Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas State wins 11th Wildcat Classic, beats Nebraska 71-56
Kansas guard Gradey Dick (4) goes up for a dunk against Indiana forward Race Thompson (25) as...
Kansas routs Indiana, 84-62
Ron Allen.
Ron Allen, who coached East to 2 state basketball championships, dies
FILE
Memphis organization details what to do before, after Jayhawks take the field