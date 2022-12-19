Volunteers needed to deliver Meals on Wheels ahead of winter storm

By KWCH Staff
Senior Services of Wichita is asking for volunteers to help deliver meals ahead of a winter storm forecasted later this week.

Due to the extreme cold and snow expected to impact Wichita, the organization is asking current and past volunteers to step up and help deliver meals on Thursday (Dec. 22) and Friday (Dec. 23) between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

“Because we are required to run reference checks on all new volunteers we ask that if anyone has ever delivered in the past and/or current volunteers please consider taking routes on these days,” the organization said.

For more details, call 316-267-0122 or stop by between 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 am on those days to pick up an open route from the board.

