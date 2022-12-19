Weather Alert Days ahead - prepare now

Some snow but dangerous wind chills to get ready for
By Ross Janssen
Dec. 19, 2022
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A winter storm will be arriving in just a couple of days, bringing near blizzard conditions and very dangerous wind chills to the area. We’ve issued a Storm Team 12 Weather Alert for Thursday and Friday due to the extreme conditions that all of Kansas will experience later this week.

Temperatures will be colder on Tuesday, but dry weather continues with light winds from the northeast. Highs will be a mix of 20s and 30s around the state.

Look for a return to southeast winds on Wednesday, which may help to bring temperatures up a little. Highs will rebound into the 40s for western Kansas, but remain in the 30s farther east. Travel weather both Tuesday and Wednesday will be fine.

A strong cold front will blast across the state Wednesday night, with an immediate uptick in the winds from the north. Light snow will also spread through Kansas, and with gusts of 40-50 mph, combined with snow, visibility will be a concern Thursday morning. If you don’t have to get out on the roads, please stay home. Blizzard conditions will be a concern for much of the area through 12pm Thursday, then the snow will quickly taper off from the west. Wind chills of -20 to -45 are likely around the state both Thursday and Friday mornings.

Given just the low wind chill forecast, frostbite can occur on exposed skin in LESS than 30 minutes. Please limit exposure to the cold and don’t forget your pets.

The bitter temperatures will begin to depart as we move through the Christmas holiday weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: E/N 5-10. Low: 24.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 34.

Tomorrow Night: Turning cloudy. Wind: NE/E 5-10. Low: 24.

Wed: High: 37 Mostly cloudy; overnight snow.

Thu: High: 3 Low: 0 Snow and blowing snow. Dangerous wind chills.

Fri: High: 8 Low: -7 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Sat: High: 17 Low: -2 Sunny.

Sun: High: 29 Low: 6 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 39 Low: 21 A few AM snow showers, then partly cloudy.

