Week of Dec. 19: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is featuring jobs in customer service.

MONDAY: Customer Service Representative | Insurance Services Group, LLC | Wichita | $15-$25 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12335533 | Qualifications: •2 years prior experience working in an office setting is required. •High School Diploma or Equivalent | Insurance Services Group, LLC has no additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

TUESDAY: Customer Service Advocate- Bilingual Remote | United Health Group | Wichita | $17-$19 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12337247 | Qualifications: •Health Care/Insurance environment (familiarity with medical terminology, health plan documents, or benefit plan design) •Social work, behavioral health, disease prevention, health promotion and behavior change (working with vulnerable populations) •Sales or account management experience •Customer service experience | United Health Group has one additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

WEDNESDAY: International Admissions Evaluator | Wichita State University | Wichita | $16 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12084197 | Qualifications: •1 year of experience in a role that requires analysis and critical thinking. •60 hours of college coursework in any field by hire date, every year of experience beyond 1 year can be substituted for 30 hours of college coursework| Wichita State University has 27 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

THURSDAY: Customer Service Supervisor - Health) | Sedgwick County | Wichita | $21.01 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12345758 | Qualifications: •Associate’s degree from an accredited college or university in Public Administration, Business Administration, Political Science or a related field. •2 years of supervisory experience in customer service operation | Sedgwick County has 28 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

FRIDAY: Commercial Insurance Customer Service Rep | Insurance Partners of KS | Wichita | $15-17 | hhttps://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12309590 | Qualifications: • Minimum 3-5 years prior experience is preferred •High School Diploma or Equivalent •You must have a P&C License| Insurance Partners of KS has one additional posting on KANSASWORKS.COM.

