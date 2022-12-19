Wichita man faces 21 counts in abduction of Arkansas girl

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man arrested for abducting a teen from Arkansas made his first appearance Monday in Sedgwick County District Court. David Roark faces 21 counts in all on charges that include rape, kidnapping and child abuse.

In court Monday, Roark said little as a judge read the charges against him. In the case, police said the 14-year-old girl identified as the victim left her home in Arkansas in early November and did not return.

Arkansas detectives found that she’d been at a convenience store with a man later identified as Roark. Additional information provided to detectives suggested Roark was possible in the Wichita area. An investigation led to a home believed to be where Roark had been staying. Inside that home, the missing girl was found in a closet.

In court Monday, a judge set Roark’s bond at $1.5 million.

