Wichita police seek help to locate missing woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 63-year-old Zandra Adams.

Police say Zandra walked away from her home in the 4500 block of South Charles Ave around 6:40 a.m. on Monday (Dec. 19).

Zandra is 5′5″ and weighs approximately 120 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans, tan boots, a black hoodie, dark green sweatshirt, black vest, and was carrying a burgundy/maroon backpack.

If you see Zandra or know where she is call 911 immediately.

