2 injured, one life-threatening, in crash near 21st and Rock

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash at 1945 N. Rock, near 21st and Rock in northeast Wichita.

Another person sustained serious injuries. The crash happened at around 11:45 Tuesday morning.

12 News has a reporter on the way to the scene. This story will be updated as more details become available.

