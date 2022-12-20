Abilene man seriously injured in fiery, rollover crash late Monday in Dickinson County

A 27-year-old Abilene man was seriously injured in a fiery, rollover crash late Monday about 14...
A 27-year-old Abilene man was seriously injured in a fiery, rollover crash late Monday about 14 miles south of Abilene in Dickinson County, the Kansas Highway Patrol said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:21 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was seriously injured in a fiery, rollover crash late Monday in Dickinson County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 11 p.m. Monday on K-15 highway, about 1 1/2 miles north of the K-4 highway junction.

The location was about 14 miles south of Abilene.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2008 Chevrolet Uplander van was headed north on K-15 when it left the right -- or east -- side of the roadway for an unknown reason.

The van continued traveling in a northeasat direction, where it rolled several times, ejecting the driver. The van then caught fire and came to rest on its roof.

The driver, Dakota L. Jones, 27, of Abilene, was transported to Salina Regional Health Center with serious injuries.

The patrol said Jones, who was alone in the van, wasn’t wearing his seat belt.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A winter storm approaching Kansas comes with a threat of dangerous wind chills well below zero.
Kansans urged to prepare for winter storm bringing snow, dangerous cold
The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate 63-year-old Zandra...
Wichita police seek help to locate missing woman
Wintry mix developing late tonight
Wintry mix headed into Kansas tonight
David Roark.
Wichita man faces 21 counts in abduction of Arkansas girl
Police say Carlos Ignacio Almarza Plaza and Karim Octavio Jerez Riquelme have been arrested in...
3 men steal $115,000 worth of jewelry from Kohl’s, police say

Latest News

Eleven-year-old Nathan Vieth suffered critical injuries when he was struck in a crosswalk while...
Nathan Vieth, 11-year-old hit in crosswalk in September, returns home for holidays
Storm Team 12 Weather Alert
Arctic blast: Snow, dangerous cold on the way to Kansas
WPD Officer Kyle Mellard
Officer of the Year: WPD officer shot in line of duty last year back on patrol
Wichita Police Officer Kyle Mellard received recognition of Officer of the Year for his effort...
Officer of the Year: WPD officer shot in line of duty last year back on patrol