Christmas tree recycling underway in Sedgwick County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Environmental Resources is again providing several drop-off sites for Christmas tree recycling. From this week through Jan. 20, those who have a real Christmas tree can drop them off at one of the locations listed below. The county issues a reminder to remove lights and decorations before dropping off your tree.
The county is also recycling trees into mulch and allowing customers to keep the mulch at no cost. For more information, call 316-660-7200 or visit https://www.sedgwickcounty.org/environment/.
Tree recycling locations:
Wichita
Boston Park, 6655 E. Zimmerly
Buffalo Park, 10209 Hardtner
College Hill United Methodist Church, 1st and Erie
Earhart Environmental Magnet School, 4401 N. Arkansas
Edgemoor Park, 5815 E. 9th St.
Extension Education Center, 7001 W. 21st St. N.
Great Plains Nature Center, 6232 E. 29th St. N.
Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 Museum Blvd.
Osage Park, 2121 W. 31st St. S
South Linwood Park, Hydraulic & Mt. Vernon
Sedgwick County
Cheney - E. South Ave. & Garfield
Clearwater - Chisholm Trail Sports Complex
Colwich - 115 N. 3rd St.
Derby - 2801 E. James
Garden Plain - at the Water Tower
Goddard - Means Park
Kechi - 107 Sioux St.
Mount Hope - 400 S. Thomas
Mulvane - 117 E. Main St.
Park City - 6801 N. Hydraulic
Valley Center - Veterans Park
Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.