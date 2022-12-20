KCC: Widespread power outages not expected, but caution urged ahead of winter storm

(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With an approaching winter storm expected to drop temperatures well below freezing and wind chills as low as 50 degrees below zero, the Kansas Corporation Commission issued a vital reminder for Kansans to prepare. The incoming storm could also bring blizzard-like conditions to some parts of the state Thursday and Friday with wicked winds blowing snow and greatly reducing visibility.

The good news from the KCC is that the public utilities commission doesn’t anticipate widespread power outages.

“KCC staff is monitoring the situation in terms of the reliability of the power grid and adequate energy supply. No severe reliability or market disruption issues are expected based on information at this time,” the commission said in a news release looking ahead to the upcoming winter weather.”

While there aren’t issues currently, the KCC urges energy conservation, where possible, as during a winter storm, conservation “is always a prudent step and can help prevent outages and keep energy bills down.”

The KCC points out that the combination of low temperatures and strong winds expected later this week can be a deadly combination, resulting in hypothermia and frostbite.

“Residents are encouraged to stay inside whenever possible and keep pets indoors as well,” the commission said.

If you need to be outside, common recommendations the KCC emphasizes include staying covered by wearing gloves and a hat and dressing in layers.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A winter storm approaching Kansas comes with a threat of dangerous wind chills well below zero.
Kansans urged to prepare for winter storm bringing snow, dangerous cold
The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate 63-year-old Zandra...
Wichita police seek help to locate missing woman
Crash near 21st and Rock.
2 injured, 1 life-threatening, in crash near 21st and Rock
Police say Carlos Ignacio Almarza Plaza and Karim Octavio Jerez Riquelme have been arrested in...
3 men steal $115,000 worth of jewelry from Kohl’s, police say
Munger Station post office in Wichita, Kansas
NE Wichita post office no longer offering 24-hour service due to vandalism

Latest News

An arctic blast comes with reminders on tips to keep pipes in your home from freezing.
Plumber offers tips to keep pipes from freezing in bitter cold weather
Sedgwick County Zoo celebrates 50th birthday with opening of new entrance
Sedgwick County Zoo, Botanica closed Thursday, Friday
Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita police officer charged with official misconduct
Wichita State University will take on Houston in the first baseball game at the new Riverfront...
Sedgwick Co. DA: Wind Surge donated ‘development fee’ to charity