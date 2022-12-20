Nathan Vieth, 11-year-old hit in crosswalk in September, returns home for holidays

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nathan Vieth, the 11-year-old boy hit by a car while riding his bike to school in northwest Wichita three months ago, is back home with his family, according to Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital.

The impact of the crash on Sept. 20 threw Nathan in the air and caused him to hit his head. Nathan suffered a brain injury and multiple skull fractures. After months of daily physician visits coupled with intensive physical, occupational and speech therapies, Nathan is back home with his family for the holidays.

Following a stay at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita, Nathan entered Madonna’s Pediatric Specialty Program ready to relearn how to walk and talk. Through physical therapy sessions, Nathan started taking steps eventually leading to him playing soccer and baseball with his therapists. Nathan also continued school work in Madonna’s Therapeutic Learning Center, meeting with an educational specialist.

“We’re always really impressed each day with his ability to do new things,” said Angela Vieth, Nathan’s mother. “Each day he makes huge leaps and bounds. We’re just amazed from where he started to where he is now. It’s incredible.”

