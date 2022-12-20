Nathan Vieth, 11-year-old hit in crosswalk in September, returns home for holidays

Eleven-year-old Nathan Vieth suffered critical injuries when he was struck in a crosswalk while...
Eleven-year-old Nathan Vieth suffered critical injuries when he was struck in a crosswalk while riding his bike to school.(Family of Nathan Vieth)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nathan Vieth, the 11-year-old boy hit by a car while riding his bike to school in northwest Wichita three months ago, is back home with his family, according to Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital.

The impact of the crash on Sept. 20 threw Nathan in the air and caused him to hit his head. Nathan suffered a brain injury and multiple skull fractures. After months of daily physician visits coupled with intensive physical, occupational and speech therapies, Nathan is back home with his family for the holidays.

Following a stay at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita, Nathan entered Madonna’s Pediatric Specialty Program ready to relearn how to walk and talk. Through physical therapy sessions, Nathan started taking steps eventually leading to him playing soccer and baseball with his therapists. Nathan also continued school work in Madonna’s Therapeutic Learning Center, meeting with an educational specialist.

“We’re always really impressed each day with his ability to do new things,” said Angela Vieth, Nathan’s mother. “Each day he makes huge leaps and bounds. We’re just amazed from where he started to where he is now. It’s incredible.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A winter storm approaching Kansas comes with a threat of dangerous wind chills well below zero.
Kansans urged to prepare for winter storm bringing snow, dangerous cold
The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate 63-year-old Zandra...
Wichita police seek help to locate missing woman
Wintry mix developing late tonight
Wintry mix headed into Kansas tonight
David Roark.
Wichita man faces 21 counts in abduction of Arkansas girl
Police say Carlos Ignacio Almarza Plaza and Karim Octavio Jerez Riquelme have been arrested in...
3 men steal $115,000 worth of jewelry from Kohl’s, police say

Latest News

A 27-year-old Abilene man was seriously injured in a fiery, rollover crash late Monday about 14...
Abilene man seriously injured in fiery, rollover crash late Monday in Dickinson County
Storm Team 12 Weather Alert
Arctic blast: Snow, dangerous cold on the way to Kansas
WPD Officer Kyle Mellard
Officer of the Year: WPD officer shot in line of duty last year back on patrol
Wichita Police Officer Kyle Mellard received recognition of Officer of the Year for his effort...
Officer of the Year: WPD officer shot in line of duty last year back on patrol