NE Wichita post office no longer offering 24-hour service due to vandalism

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Vandalism is forcing a northeast Wichita post office to change its PO box lobby hours, no longer open 24 hours. A post office notice said the Munger Station post office at 13th and Oliver is cutting back lobby hours because it “must take adequate measures to safeguard customers’ mail against theft and postal property against vandalism.”

Munger Station said the new hours for the PO box lobby are 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The post office will be closed on Sundays and on holidays.

“A little bit frustrated because this was a privilege that we all had and could all share,” postal customer Lauren Buchanan said. And now, this is why we can’t have nice things.”

Kansas Senator Oletha Faust-Goudeau is among customers receiving a notice that Munger Station’s 24-hour service is no longer available.

“It’s going to be a great difficulty especially for those who live in the area and have to walk to the post office,” Faust-Goudeau said. “Some time ago, there was actually a fire on the inside of the lobby area, and so the post office was closed for a while.”

Customers who have a PO box at Munger Station hope the new hours are temporary.

“I’m not the only person out here working and there are a lot of people that I know work like third shift and stuff. Hopefully it’ll become more accessible in the future,” Buchanan said.

