NE Wichita post office no longer offering 24-hour service due to vandalism

Munger Station post office in Wichita, Kansas
Munger Station post office in Wichita, Kansas(KWCH)
By Lily Wu and KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Vandalism is forcing a northeast Wichita post office to change its PO box lobby hours, no longer open 24 hours. A post office notice said the Munger Station post office at 13th and Oliver is cutting back lobby hours because it “must take adequate measures to safeguard customers’ mail against theft and postal property against vandalism.”

Munger Station said the new hours for the PO box lobby are 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The post office will be closed on Sundays and on holidays.

“A little bit frustrated because this was a privilege that we all had and could all share,” postal customer Lauren Buchanan said. And now, this is why we can’t have nice things.”

Kansas Senator Oletha Faust-Goudeau is among customers receiving a notice that Munger Station’s 24-hour service is no longer available.

“It’s going to be a great difficulty especially for those who live in the area and have to walk to the post office,” Faust-Goudeau said. “Some time ago, there was actually a fire on the inside of the lobby area, and so the post office was closed for a while.”

Customers who have a PO box at Munger Station hope the new hours are temporary.

“I’m not the only person out here working and there are a lot of people that I know work like third shift and stuff. Hopefully it’ll become more accessible in the future,” Buchanan said.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wintry mix developing late tonight
Wintry mix headed into Kansas tonight
KWCH Car Crash generic
One critically injured in downtown Wichita crash
Forecast snow accumulation tonight through Monday morning.
Rain and snow into early Monday, colder week ahead
The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said an 18-year-old from McPherson was seriously injured in a...
McPherson teen seriously injured in crash
An Arkansas City High School teacher is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation...
Ark City teacher suspended after sexual harassment allegations

Latest News

Vacant home
Vacant homes dangerous as cold arrives
A winter storm approaching Kansas comes with a threat of dangerous wind chills well below zero.
Kansans urged to prepare for winter storm bringing snow, dangerous cold
David Roark.
Wichita man faces 21 counts in abduction of Arkansas girl
This year, due to COVID-19 safety precautions tickets must be purchased online and in advance...
Botanica’s Illuminations ranked among USA Today’s 10Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights