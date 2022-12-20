NYPD: Woman caught taking Christmas gifts from Robert De Niro’s home

Investigators say there was no interaction between De Niro and the suspected thief. (WABC)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:17 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New York City police arrested a woman for allegedly burglarizing actor Robert De Niro’s Manhattan townhome on Monday.

Thirty-year-old Shanice Aviles was spotted entering De Niro’s home around 2:45 in the morning, police said.

Aviles allegedly began bagging up the actor’s presents from under his Christmas tree.

Officers spotted Aviles and knew her as a serial burglary suspect with 26 prior arrests.

Police took her into custody without realizing she was allegedly robbed the actor’s home, according to the department.

Investigators say there was no interaction between De Niro and the suspected thief.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A winter storm approaching Kansas comes with a threat of dangerous wind chills well below zero.
Kansans urged to prepare for winter storm bringing snow, dangerous cold
The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate 63-year-old Zandra...
Wichita police seek help to locate missing woman
Wintry mix developing late tonight
Wintry mix headed into Kansas tonight
David Roark.
Wichita man faces 21 counts in abduction of Arkansas girl
Governor Laura Kelly announces her Axing Your Taxes plan at a Price Chopper in Roeland Park on...
‘Axing Your Tax’: Gov. Laura Kelly proposes 3-day sales tax holiday

Latest News

Investigators say there was no interaction between De Niro and the suspected thief.
Robert De Niro leaves home after burglary
FILE - The bill includes about $772.5 billion for non-defense discretionary programs and $858...
Lawmakers unveil bill to avoid gov’t shutdown, boost Ukraine
FILE - North Korea says it “succeeded” in the static firing of a high-thrust solid-fuel motor...
North Korea threatens strong military steps against Japan
Thousands of fans lined up in the middle of the night to try to get a glimpse of the Argentina...
Huge crowds welcome Argentina team after World Cup victory