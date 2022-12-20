Officer of the Year: WPD officer shot in line of duty last year back on patrol

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita police officer, shot in the line of duty in June 2021, is back on patrol. He fought to get back to this point after nearly losing his life in an effort to save others. Monday, Officer Kyle Mellard received recognition as Officer of the Year.

Mellard said he’s humbled to receive the honor and while he’s the one who recognized he gives credit to fellow officers and the community for helping him as he fought to get back to work. Reflecting on the night of June 19, 2021, Mellard didn’t hesitate to help fellow officers.

“We were about to go home when the officers came up over the radio, calling for help, saying they were being shot at,” Mellard said.

Going home as the last thing he thought about as he rushed to their aid.

“When we got on scene, we got out of the car and went and checked on the first officer, which happened to be my sister,” Mellard said.

Setting the emotions aside of his own sister being a fellow officer in trouble, Mellard’s training kicked in. He had to protect.

“Just going back to basic training,” he said.

Mellard said he went around the corner of a home as part of an effort to contain the suspect. But even the best training can’t prepare officers for everything. This was an ambush.

“He was waiting for the first officer to walk around the corner and I just happened to be the unlucky one to take the first step around. And that’s when he fired the first shot,” Mellard said.

Even after being shot, Mellard’s first instinct was to warn his fellow officers.

“I jumped back and yelled out to the other officers on scene that I was in contact with the suspect. And I came back around the corner and returned fire while moving,” he said.

The suspect shot Mellard three times, including one to the face, which knocked him out. When Mellard came to, a new fight became priority.

“I knew I was in trouble and there was no longer fighting the suspect. I was in a different fight. I was fighting for my life at that point,” he said.

Mellard credits fellow officers for saving his life that night.

“It was because of their actions getting me out of the street and into a police car and to the hospital as quickly as they did is what saved my life,” he said. “I was losing a lot of blood.”

After 15 surgeries and months of rehab, Mellard explained why he wanted to go back into something that nearly took his life.

“Passion, I love this job,” he said. “Actions speak louder than words and I want to return to my job to serve my community and to thank them for what they did for me and my family in our time of need.”

