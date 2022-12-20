Sedgwick Co. DA: Wind Surge donated ‘development fee’ to charity

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office released information Tuesday detailing an investigation it opened on April 4, 2022, into a Building Development Fee charged by the Wichita Wind Surge at the Riverfront Stadium.

During the investigation, this office said it received two additional complaints from consumers regarding the fee.

“On June 16, 2022, the Consumer Protection Division issued a demand letter to the Wind Surge to cease and desist based on the Kansas Consumer Protection Act. The Wind Surge voluntarily ended the practice and provided an accounting of the funds accumulated prior to the discontinuance,” said the district attorney’s office in a release.

On December 18, 2022, the Wind Surge provided proof that the funds acquired by the fee were donated to several local charities, according to the release.

“This office has determined that the immediate action by the Wind Surge and subsequent voluntary action sufficiently addressed our concerns; therefore, our office has closed the investigation into this matter,” said the district attorney’s office.

The office of the District Attorney reminds residents that the Consumer Protection Division enforces the Kansas Consumer Protection Act in Sedgwick County and works to assist citizens by investigating possible violations. Visit www.sedgwickcounty.org/district-attorney/consumer-protection-division/ for details or email consumer@sedgwick.gov.

