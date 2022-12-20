Sedgwick County Zoo, Botanica closed Thursday, Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo will be closed on Thursday and Friday due to the threat of dangerously low temperatures.

The zoo said the closure will allow its animal care team to keep animals safe and warm indoors.

On Monday, Botanica announced it would also be closed on Thursday and Friday due to the forecasted wind chills.

Botanica said that people who have tickets for Illuminations on those days can use them on any other day until the event ends on Dec. 31.

