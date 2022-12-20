Son among former players remembering City League coaching legend Ron Allen

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ron Allen, who coached boys basketball at Wichita East High School for 18 years and led the Blue Aces to state championships in 2002 and 2005, died last week at the age of 71. In the days following his death, 12 News has heard from some who knew the coach well, including former players. Among them is his son, R.J., who followed his father’s footsteps in the coaching profession. R.J. Allen and men who played for his father discussed the impact Ron Allen had on the players he coached.

Before his coaching career, Allen played at Wichita Southeast High School and in college at the University of Arizona. For many, he’s best known for coaching, leading teams to success on and off the court.

“He was extremely genuine and he cared for everyone,” said Juston White who played for Allen at East High from 1994-1998 and played for Wichita State University in college.

R.J. Allen, now the head men’s basketball coach at Newman University, spoke of his father’s selflessness.

“He just served others. He wanted to help the next person, he wanted to uplift the next person, and that’s what he always talked to my brother and I, encouragement,” R.J. Allen said.

Up until Ron Allen’s death, R.J. said his father was giving him advice to help his team on the court.

“Always, literally until the last week,” R.J. said. “You know, I got voicemails and just, ‘R.J., I want you to think about this,’ or ‘I’ve been thinking about that.’ He was just always trying to help and he wanted us to be successful.”

Among all the memories, R.J. said one that stands out perhaps more than any other is the experience with his high school teammates in helping his father win his first state championship.

“Winning a state championship was a phenomenal memory for us because I knew that was something that he really wanted to accomplish in his coaching career, and to be able to help him accomplish that, be right there with him, is something that I won’t forget,” R.J. said.

Former players say Ron Allen was more than just their coach. He also served as a mentor and a father figure.

“It goes much beyond the court. And to have somebody like that, it’s special. You don’t really find too many people that are influencing you like that,” said Taj Gray who played for Ron Allen at East High from 1999-2002 before playing for the University of Oklahoma in college.

Ron Allen is the third winningest coach in the history of Wichita’s City League. He noticed 301 career wins in 20 season; two at Wichita West High School and 20 at Wichita East.

