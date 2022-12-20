Two I-135 ramps in Newton to close next week

Two I-135 ramps in Newton will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Wednesday, Dec. 28.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Two I-135 ramps in Newton will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Wednesday, Dec. 28.

The northbound ramp at Exit 33, to eastbound U.S. 50 will close on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the southbound ramp at Exit 30, to westbound U.S. 50. Each closure will be from around 9 a.m. to around 3 p.m.

The temporary closures will allow a pavement-marking project to proceed.

For updated information on other KDOT highway projects and road conditions across the state, go to www.kandrive.org.

