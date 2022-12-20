Weather Alert Days Wednesday night into Friday afternoon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says behind cold front number one, today will be 10 to 15 degrees lower than Monday with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. However, quiet skies and decent travel conditions are expected across all of Kansas.

Wednesday will be another chilly, but otherwise decent day for travel before major changes move across Kansas Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

A powerful, Arctic cold front will sweep across the state tomorrow night. Behind the front, some of the coldest air since February 2021 is expected with highs in the single digits on Thursday and Friday. However, when you factor in the gusty north breeze, it will feel like 25 to 45 degrees below zero which means frostbite is possible in 15-30 minutes.

Snow and blowing snow are likely Wednesday night into Thursday, and several inches of accumulation is expected. Factor in the north wind gusts up to 40-50 mph, and near blizzard conditions are possible making travel slow and difficult.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming partly cloudy and colder. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 32.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: NE/E 5-10. Low: 23.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy; snow/blowing snow after midnight. Wind: SE/S 10-20: gusty. High: 40.

Thu: Low: 0. High: 3. Snow/blowing snow early; otherwise, windy, and very cold.

Fri: Low: -7. High: 8. Mostly sunny, breezy, and still very cold.

Sat: Low: -2. High: 21. Mostly sunny, continued cold.

Sun: Low: 6. High: 29. Becoming partly cloudy.

Mon: Low: 21. High: 39. Morning flurries, then partly cloudy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com