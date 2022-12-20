Weather Alert Days Wednesday night into Friday afternoon

Some snow likely for some, dangerous wind chills for all
South Central KS Snow Chances
South Central KS Snow Chances(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:18 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says behind cold front number one, today will be 10 to 15 degrees lower than Monday with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. However, quiet skies and decent travel conditions are expected across all of Kansas.

Wednesday will be another chilly, but otherwise decent day for travel before major changes move across Kansas Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

A powerful, Arctic cold front will sweep across the state tomorrow night. Behind the front, some of the coldest air since February 2021 is expected with highs in the single digits on Thursday and Friday. However, when you factor in the gusty north breeze, it will feel like 25 to 45 degrees below zero which means frostbite is possible in 15-30 minutes.

Snow and blowing snow are likely Wednesday night into Thursday, and several inches of accumulation is expected. Factor in the north wind gusts up to 40-50 mph, and near blizzard conditions are possible making travel slow and difficult.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming partly cloudy and colder. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 32.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: NE/E 5-10. Low: 23.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy; snow/blowing snow after midnight. Wind: SE/S 10-20: gusty. High: 40.

Thu: Low: 0. High: 3. Snow/blowing snow early; otherwise, windy, and very cold.

Fri: Low: -7. High: 8. Mostly sunny, breezy, and still very cold.

Sat: Low: -2. High: 21. Mostly sunny, continued cold.

Sun: Low: 6. High: 29. Becoming partly cloudy.

Mon: Low: 21. High: 39. Morning flurries, then partly cloudy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A winter storm approaching Kansas comes with a threat of dangerous wind chills well below zero.
Kansans urged to prepare for winter storm bringing snow, dangerous cold
The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate 63-year-old Zandra...
Wichita police seek help to locate missing woman
Wintry mix developing late tonight
Wintry mix headed into Kansas tonight
David Roark.
Wichita man faces 21 counts in abduction of Arkansas girl
Governor Laura Kelly announces her Axing Your Taxes plan at a Price Chopper in Roeland Park on...
‘Axing Your Tax’: Gov. Laura Kelly proposes 3-day sales tax holiday

Latest News

Dangerous wind chills and snow ahead
Weather Alert Days ahead - prepare now
timeline
Messy Monday morning commute
Forecast snow accumulation tonight through Monday morning.
Rain and snow into early Monday, colder week ahead
Wintry mix developing late tonight
Wintry mix headed into Kansas tonight