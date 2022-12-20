Weather Alert - snow and dangerous wind chills coming soon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A winter storm is still on the way to Kansas, bringing strong winds, snow, and dangerous wind chills beginning Wednesday night and continuing through Friday. While the snow amounts will be very light, poor visibility due to strong winds will be a concern for much of the area early Thursday. Heaviest amounts of snow will setup over north central and eastern Kansas.

Look for mainly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the teens and 20s. Winds will remain light. Wednesday afternoon will have some sunshine for western Kansas, but farther east, clouds will remain, and a few flurries are possible in north central Kansas. Highs will be a mix of 30s and 40s, with warmest weather in the west.

Snow moves into Kansas late Wednesday night and continues through rush hour Thursday morning. Strong winds of 40-50 mph will create wind chills of -20 to -45 early Thursday, and blowing snow will create a travel hazard through the early part of the day. The snow will shut down in the afternoon and the sun will return. It will be cold though with highs near or below zero.

The threat of dangerous wind chills continues through Friday morning. Once the afternoon rolls around, wind chills will end up in the -10 to -20.

We should expect moderating temperatures into the Christmas holiday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Turning cloudy. Wind: NE/SE 5-10. Low: 19.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Wind: S/SE 10-20. High: 37.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy; snow and blowing snow after midnight. Wind: S/N 20-35; gusty. Low: -5.

Thu: High: 1 AM snow, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy.

Fri: High: 8 Low: -7 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Sat: High: 21 Low: -4 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 36 Low: 10 Becoming partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 33 Low: 23 Mostly cloudy; few flurries. Breezy.

Tue: High: 48 Low: 16 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.