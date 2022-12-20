Wichita police officer charged with official misconduct

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita Police Department badge(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department said on Tuesday that one of its officers has been charged with two misdemeanors.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office charged Officer Anthony Villegas with one misdemeanor count of dissemination of criminal history record information and one misdemeanor count of official misconduct. The charges stem from an aggravated assault firearms investigation that occurred on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. in the 2400 block of N Rosenthal.

Villegas has been employed by the Wichita Police Department since July 2008. He has been placed on paid leave pending a review by the Chief and an internal investigation conducted by the Wichita Police Department

