Building You: Sedgwick County Emergency Communications hiring more 911 call takers

Sedgwick County Emergency Communications
Sedgwick County Emergency Communications(KWCH)
By Lily Wu
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Emergency Communications is hiring more 911 call takers.

WORKING WEDNESDAY: Sedgwick County Emergency Communications is hiring more 911 call takers. Hear from current staff members on KWCH 12 News at 6pm. To apply ➡️ https://www.sedgwickcounty.org/emergency-communications/ #WorkWithWu #WorkingWednesday #BuildingYou #12News

Posted by Lily Wu on Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Sedgwick County recently increased the pay for entry level call takers to $18.48 per hour.

Call takers can then be promoted to dispatch 1, which pays $20.49 per hour, and dispatch 2, which pays $22.59 per hour. Sedgwick County is also offering a $1,500 hiring bonus.

“The the most important part of the job is making sure you don’t forget that these are real people calling 911 with real problems that they’re expecting you to help them with,” said Luke Blankenship, Support Services Major for Sedgwick County Emergency Communications.

There are currently 20 open positions including call takers and dispatchers.

To apply or learn more about the role, click here.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Crash near 21st and Rock.
2 injured, 1 life-threatening, in crash near 21st and Rock
Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita police officer charged with official misconduct
A winter storm approaching Kansas comes with a threat of dangerous wind chills well below zero.
Kansans urged to prepare for winter storm bringing snow, dangerous cold
Fact Finder Investigation App Tile
Car wash refunds Andover man’s money after FactFinder 12 steps in to help
An arctic blast comes with reminders on tips to keep pipes in your home from freezing.
Plumber offers tips to keep pipes from freezing in bitter cold weather

Latest News

Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Deadly fire investigation underway in Winfield
Derby running back Dylan Edwards and Maize quarterback Avery Johnson are both committed to play...
Derby’s Dylan Edwards signs with Colorado, Avery Johnson inks at K-State
Shawn Parcells (Source: Shawnee Co. Jail)
Kansas man sentenced on 6 counts related to autopsy services
Crash at Kellogg and Woodlawn in Wichita
LIVE BLOG: EARP in effect for Wichita, drivers asked to avoid highways