Building You: Sedgwick County Emergency Communications hiring more 911 call takers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Emergency Communications is hiring more 911 call takers.

WORKING WEDNESDAY: Sedgwick County Emergency Communications is hiring more 911 call takers. Hear from current staff members on KWCH 12 News at 6pm. To apply ➡️ https://www.sedgwickcounty.org/emergency-communications/ #WorkWithWu #WorkingWednesday #BuildingYou #12News Posted by Lily Wu on Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Sedgwick County recently increased the pay for entry level call takers to $18.48 per hour.

Call takers can then be promoted to dispatch 1, which pays $20.49 per hour, and dispatch 2, which pays $22.59 per hour. Sedgwick County is also offering a $1,500 hiring bonus.

“The the most important part of the job is making sure you don’t forget that these are real people calling 911 with real problems that they’re expecting you to help them with,” said Luke Blankenship, Support Services Major for Sedgwick County Emergency Communications.

There are currently 20 open positions including call takers and dispatchers.

