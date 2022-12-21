Car wash refunds Andover man’s money after FactFinder 12 steps in to help

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When you pull your vehicle through a car wash, you expect to pay $10 to $30 for a wash. But, for one Andover man, a single car wash at the Andover Zips cost him $322.50.

“I drive up and there’s a credit card reader there so you put in your card and it’s supposed to transact. The day I was there, they were having problems and the attendant had to come out,” said Hector Cortez, who unknowingly paid hundreds of dollars for one car wash. “He had asked, ‘do you want the car wash club?’ Because there’s some kind of discount that you get. And I said, ‘no, I just want a regular wash.’”

Hector washed his vehicle once in February 2022 and nine months later, realized his credit card was being charged $32 a month.

“I almost rarely check my credit card statements, I’m ashamed to say. But, I didn’t notice that there was another charge on there for Zips until the November statement. And so at that point, I knew I hadn’t gone to the car wash recently,” said Hector.

Hector called the company and emailed back and forth with them several times explaining he didn’t sign up for a membership and had only used the Zips car wash one time. The company emailed him after and said “all sales are final.”

“At that point, I said ‘alright, I’ve tried to work this out with you all so my next call is going to be to KWCH,’” said Hector.

FactFinder 12 emailed Zips about Hector’s situation Sunday evening and early Monday morning, Hector received an email he’d been hoping for.

“I opened up my card this morning just to see if there had been any updates and I could see the refunds are processing and then about an hour later, I actually got an email from them saying they had reconsidered and were going to refund my money,” said Hector.

Zips emailed FactFinder 12 saying Hector had been refunded in full saying “it was an error on our part and our team has made it right.”

Hector said he’s happy to have his money back but warns other when paying for anything on a credit card, make sure to check statements frequently.

“When you really have no option to pay with cash, or any other way, you have to pay with a card. Just look at your statements a little more frequently than I was doing. I’ll definitely be looking at my statements monthly just after having gone through this experience,” said Hector.

If there’s a problem in your area, FactFinder 12 wants to hear from you. You can reach FactFinder 12 at 316-831-6166 or by email at investigators@kwch.com.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com