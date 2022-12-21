Lyons among cities asked to conserve energy ahead of winter storm

LYONS, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Corporation Commission is asking residents to begin conserving energy as the severe cold moves in. The state utility regulator said while no reliability issues are expected on Thursday and Friday, taking some conservation measures now can help prevent outages and keep energy bills down.

On Tuesday, the City of Lyons, in Rice County, said Black Hills Energy had issued an Operational Flow Order (OFO), a mechanism to protect the balance between the supply and customer usage. Lyons is among the cities in its usage area.

“In order to avoid costly penalties to our city and residents, we are asked to conserve gas usage from December 21, 2022, until further notice,” said in the notice.

Tips include turning your thermostat down 2-5 degrees, turning the heat off in garages and outbuildings, opening cabinet doors where water pipes are housed in outside walls and dressing or adding layers.

Lyons City Administrator Chad Buckley said everyone is pitching in to conserve energy which will help out in the long run.

“I’ve talked to our suppliers, there’s no concern that we’re going to run out of gas or anything like that. We just are asking our citizens to, if they can, turn their thermostats down just a little bit it’s going to help us all get through this,” said Buckley.

Residents like Drayton Griffitt said they can’t wait for warmer temperatures to arrive.

“I’m hoping it gets warmed up. It’s very cold out here. There ain’t much to do now. Walking my dog and everything, can’t really do it now,” said Griffitt.

Buckley said Lyons has received operational flow orders before when there’s a significant drop in temperatures. But, he says there’s no reason to believe this will be a repeat for February 2021.

“We’re not expecting anything like that,” he said.

