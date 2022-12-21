Deadly fire investigation underway in Winfield

Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Fire at Pike County Detention Center(MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINFIELD, Kan. (KWCH) - A person was found dead in a house fire Wednesday morning in Winfield.

Winfield Fire/EMS and the Winfield Police Department said members from both agencies were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of North Minnesota around 8:20 a.m. There was a report of a structure fire with someone inside.

After Winfield Fire/EMS, Arkansas City Fire/EMS, and firefighters from Burden and Udall put the fire out, they found a person dead inside the residence.

The Kansas State Fire Marshalls Office, Winfield Fire/EMS, and the Winfield Police Department are all investigating the deadly fire. The identity of the deceased individual has not been released pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

