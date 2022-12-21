Derby’s Dylan Edwards signs with Colorado, Avery Johnson inks at K-State

Derby running back Dylan Edwards and Maize quarterback Avery Johnson are both committed to play...
Derby running back Dylan Edwards and Maize quarterback Avery Johnson are both committed to play at the NCAA Division I level next year.(Catch It Kansas)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Derby running back Dylan Edwards, who re-opened his recruiting after originally committing to play football at Kansas State, signed with Colorado and new Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.

Edwards committed to play at K-State on June 23. About two weeks later, his friend, Maize quarterback Avery Johnson, also committed to the Wildcats. Johnson signed on Wednesday with K-State. Edwards, however, reneged on his commitment and eventually said he would play at Notre Dame. After Sanders, a Pro Football Hall of Famer known as Coach Prime, became Colorado’s coach, Edwards again reopened his recruitment before signing with Sanders and the Buffaloes.

Edwards rushed for more than 6,400 yards and scored more than 100 touchdowns in 36 games at Derby, with a career-best 2,603 rushing yards in 2021. He will secure his signing during a ceremony at Derby High on Wednesday afternoon.

Johnson passed for 2,768 yards and 29 touchdowns this season, also rushing for 817 yards and 15 touchdowns.

