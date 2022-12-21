Local law enforcement prepare food boxes for families in need

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Officers from several different agencies in the area came together Wednesday morning to create food boxes for people in need. It was done in partnership with the Union Rescue Mission.

Oftentimes, officers come across families in need. During the holidays, the names of those families are given to the rescue mission. The food boxes are put together and distributed to those families during Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“We come into contact with people at their worst times, when they’re going through a crisis, but this is a time when we can come together, put together these boxes and take them to them. No crisis, just us partnering with the community and helping people in need,” said Bel Aire Police Chief Darrell Atteberry.

The boxes were supposed to be delivered on Thursday, but due to the weather, deliveries were moved up to Wednesday.

