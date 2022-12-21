Mechanics, AAA offer critical tips to keep your car running in dangerous cold

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With a winter blast coinciding with holiday travel this week, you’ll want to make sure your vehicles are ready.

Before you hit hit the road AAA (Triple-A) recommends having an emergency kit. This should include extra clothes, non-perishable food and water. You should also have a first-aid kit, jumper cables and a flashlight, as well as reflective wear in case of emergency. Sand or cat litter is another smart addition to have to help your tires get traction if you get stuck.

Ahead of the storm, Myers Automotive in northwest Wichita was among local shops offering free vehicle inspections.

“Definitely want to bring in your vehicle to get a pre-trip inspection. That’s always a good idea,” said Myers Automotive Technician Blake Brenneman.

Brenneman recommends every driver checking their vehicles before temperatures drop.

“The number one thing that’s going to happen is your tire pressures are going to go down,” he said. “With lower temperatures, you have lower air pressure. (With) your tire pressure, set them two PSI (pounds per squire inch) higher than what is recommended because then it’ll drop down as the temperatures decrease.”

Brenneman also recommends checking all fluids including coolant before heading out on the road.

“You want to make sure that all you suspension components are going to be good before you do a long trip,” he said. “Also, checking your tire wear.”

AAA Spokesperson Shawn Steward said preparation key.

“Winter is a rough time on vehicles with the extra cold temperatures,” he said. “Last winter alone, in Kansas, we responded to more than 25,000 emergency roadside service calls.”

Steward recommends buying an emergency kit or making your own.

AAA anticipates more than 1.2 million Kansans will travel from Friday (Dec. 23) through Jan. 2, with 93% expected to drive.

“[December] 23rd, 27th, 28th and January 2nd will be the busiest days in terms of holiday travel,” Steward said. “So, the highways will be busy. We hope that people will take care the vehicles in advance.”

Mechanics also point out that car batteries tend to lose power with major fluctuations in temperature. A rule of thumb is that if the battery is three to four years old, you should get it checked before a road trip.

