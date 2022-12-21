Nationwide shortage of children’s medicine comes as RSV, flu run rampant

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For many families nationwide, RSV and flu are running rampant among children. Adding concern to the difficult situation is that this comes amid a nationwide shortage of medication, specifically for children.

Taylor Albrecht, from Marion, is among Kansas parents facing challenges with a child battling a virus. Her 14-month-old son, Rowdie became ill with RSV and last weekend, was admitted to Wesley Children’s Hospital.

“The whole hospital is filled with it, unfortunately. It’s sad hearing all the cries,” Albrecht said.

Albrecht is far from alone at Wesley Children’s Hospital where pediatric beds are near capacity.

“I had a nurse; she’s been a nurse for 10 years at this facility. It’s not been this bad in her 10 years of working,” Albrecht said.

Most illnesses don’t put children in the hospital, but even trying to find medicine for less severe symptoms may be challenging.

12 News checked shelves in some Wichita area stores to see the availability of medications. The shelves were barren or nearly empty of children’s medicines including Tylenol and Ibuprofen. It’s a situation Albrecht has noticed, not just as a mother, but as a pharmacist.

“We have a shortage for our wholesaler and when we get it in, it goes very fast,” she said of popular medications for children during cold and flu season.

For parents or guardians unable to find children’s medicine, there is another option to treat children for illnesses. If the dose is age appropriate, one option is to crush an adult Ibuprofen and mix it into food, like applesauce.

Wesley Medical Center Pediatrician Dr. Stephanie Kuhlmann said in some cases, such as if your child has a high fever, but is moving and otherwise isn’t showing signs of serious illness, they may not necessarily need medicine.

“Really, we try to treat the fever if the child is uncomfortable or isn’t wanting to drink or keep themselves hydrated,” Dr. Kuhlmann said.

Before administering any medicine to your child, Dr. Kuhlmann emphasized the importance of first consulting their doctor.

“Especially when you’re talking younger children, there’s some math and dose calculations involved sometimes too to make sure you’re getting the right dose,” she said.

