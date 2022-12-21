Officials: 41 dogs rescued from home living in ‘horrible conditions’

Lakewood police say they rescued dozens of dogs from a home this week,. (Source: WOIO)
By Sia Nyorkor, Brian Koster and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Authorities in Ohio said about 41 dogs, mostly beagles, were recovered from a home Monday after they were found living in “horrible conditions.”

Officials conducted a search warrant on the house after a concerned resident called authorities about the conditions.

Police said the residence was littered with feces and that a man in his 60s lived in the home. The City of Lakewood reportedly declared the home uninhabitable and condemned it.

WOIO reports the dogs were taken to the Lakewood Animal Shelter to get checked.

According to authorities, the case is pending possible charges.

