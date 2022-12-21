Weather Alert: Bitter cold and snow tonight and Thursday

Dangerously cold conditions expected Thursday into Friday
Forecast snow tonight through Thursday morning.
Forecast snow tonight through Thursday morning.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that snow and dangerous cold will develop tonight and will continue into Thursday.

Areas of freezing drizzle will continue across central and south central Kansas this evening. Areas of snow will begin to develop over northern Kansas early tonight with activity spreading south into the night.

Snow will continue Thursday morning over southern Kansas before ending by midday. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is expected for eastern and far northern Kansas. Less than 1 inch is expected across southwest Kansas.

Dangerous cold is expected tonight and Thursday with gusty winds leading to wind chills from 15 to 30 degrees below zero throughout the day.

It will remain dangerously cold Thursday night and Friday morning with wind chills remaining at 15 to 30 degrees below zero.

A slow warming trend is expected leading up to Christmas Day. Highs will eventually make it above freezing on Christmas Day.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Evening freezing drizzle, then cloudy with snow developing. Becoming windy. Wind: S/NW 20-35; gusty. Low: -3

Tomorrow: Morning snow, then partly cloudy. 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulation. Windy. Wind: NW 20-35; gusty. High: 3

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Breezy. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. Low: -6

Fri: High: 11 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Sat: High: 22 Low: -1 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 34 Low: 7 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 37 Low: 21 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 43 Low: 18 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 51 Low: 28 Partly cloudy.

