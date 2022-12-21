Weather Alert: Dangerous wind chills and accumulating snowfall headed our way tonight - Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says today is proverbial calm before the winter storm. It will be a mainly cloudy, breezy, and chilly but otherwise quiet Wednesday with highs in the middle to upper 30s.

A powerful, Arctic cold front will sweep across the state tonight. Behind the front, some of the coldest air since February 2021 is expected with lows falling well below zero, and highs in the single digits on Thursday and Friday. However, when you factor in the strong north breeze with gusts to 50 mph, it will feel like 25 to 45 degrees below zero which means frostbite is possible in 15-30 minutes.

Snow and blowing snow are likely after midnight into Thursday morning, and 1-3 inches of accumulation is expected. North winds with gusts up to 40-50 mph will create near blizzard conditions at times, and travel is recommended.

After a frigid Friday, the holiday weekend will be a little warmer with highs in the 20s and 30s. However, whatever snow falls tomorrow will not melt giving us our first white Christmas in a long time.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mainly cloudy and breezy. Wind: SE 10-20: gusty. High: 37.

Tonight: Cloudy; snow/blowing snow after midnight. Wind: SE/N 20-40; gusty. Low: -3.

Tomorrow: Snow/blowing snow early; otherwise, windy, and very cold. Wind: N 25-35; gusty. High: 3.

Fri: Low: -7. High: 8. Mostly sunny, breezy, and still very cold.

Sat: Low: -4. High: 21. Mostly sunny, continued cold.

Sun: Low: 10. High: 38. Becoming partly cloudy and breezy.

Mon: Low: 23. High: 32. Morning flurries, then partly cloudy.

Tue: Low: 15. High: 46. Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com