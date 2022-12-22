Body found in Reno County

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Reno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the west edge of Hutchinson around 4;15 p.m. where they found a person who was deceased.

The sheriff’s office said once the person is identified, further details will be provided.

