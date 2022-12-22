Body found in Reno County

generic graphic
generic graphic(Pexels, Pixabay)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Reno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the west edge of Hutchinson around 4;15 p.m. where they found a person who was deceased.

The sheriff’s office said once the person is identified, further details will be provided.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Crash near 21st and Rock.
2 injured, 1 life-threatening, in crash near 21st and Rock
Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita police officer charged with official misconduct
A winter storm approaching Kansas comes with a threat of dangerous wind chills well below zero.
Kansans urged to prepare for winter storm bringing snow, dangerous cold
Crash at Kellogg and Woodlawn in Wichita
LIVE BLOG: EARP in effect for Wichita, drivers asked to avoid highways
Fact Finder Investigation App Tile
Car wash refunds Andover man’s money after FactFinder 12 steps in to help

Latest News

Meals on Wheels Wichita
Workers, volunteers prepare to get jobs done despite dangerous cold
Meals on Wheels Wichita
Workers, volunteers preparing for the cold
Wichita police found three young children home alone while investigating
Young children, home alone, suffer smoke inhalation in Wichita house fire
Former state lawmaker guilty of COVID-19 relief fraud, could face years in prison