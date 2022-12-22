Garden City experiencing large power outage; warming shelter opened

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 8:25 AM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Garden City is experiencing a large power outage due to a substation failure, and there is no timeline on when power will be restored. The City Electrical department is working on restoring power.

The basement of Finney County Law Enforcement is open for a warming shelter; there will be additional shelters open after 8 a.m.

The latest will be available on the Finney County website, the Garden City Police Department Facebook page and the Finney Emergency Management Facebook page.

