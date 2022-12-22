HumanKind Ministries seeking food donations

HumanKind Ministries
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - HumanKind Ministries says it urgently needs food for its clients without housing. The organization is seeking prepared meals, anything that can be easily prepared by staff in the shelters, canned goods, soups, stews and sealed snack items such as chips, crackers and breakfast bars.

Donations can be brought to the HumanKind administration office at 829 N. Market until noon on Friday. After that, donations should go directly to the emergency winter shelter at 841 N. Market.

HumanKind says it can accommodate clients in its existing facilities. The organization anticipates opening a third shelter in the upcoming weeks, though timing depends on staffing, funding, and resources (mattresses, blankets, etc.) that are needed to operate.

The City of Wichita and the Wichita Police Department’s Homeless Outreach Team have recently published a resource guide to winter services, including shelters and day services which can be viewed here: https://www.wichita.gov/WPD/FieldServices/Documents/HOT%20BROCHURE.pdf.

