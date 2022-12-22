Kucheza, baby chimp, dies at Sedgwick County Zoo

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) –The Sedgwick County Zoo released the following statement Thursday morning.

Friends, our hearts are broken today. It is with the greatest sadness that we have to announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Kucheza, 5-week-old Chimpanzee.

Keepers found Kucheza deceased, and cradled in his mother Mahale’s arms, when they arrived at the Zoo this morning.

Mahale is not quite ready to part with him, but when our team is able, a full medical assessment will be done to determine the cause of death.

Mahale’s love for Kucheza was and will continue to be felt by billions of people around the world.

In his few short weeks of life, Kucheza brought joy and light to so many, and sparked an opportunity to educate the world about chimpanzees, the dangers they face in the wild, and most importantly - why we should care.

We’ll continue to share these messages and inspire respect and conservation for Kucheza’s wild counterparts in his honor.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com