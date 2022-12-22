The lights are back on for many after winter storm cuts power for Kansans

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The whiteout conditions Thursday morning led to many across Kansas dealing with power outages. The strong winds, snow and cold, created an unsavory mix for homeowners without power and electrical crews working to restore electricity.

Evergy, at one point, saw more than 12,000 customers early Thursday facing outages. That has decreased to fewer than 3,000 by late Thursday afternoon.

Those outages were widespread across parts of the Wichita metro. One of the communities with a number of people waking up early Thursday without power was Valley Center.

Beau Volkmann said, “It’s going in the scrapbook for sure. Three days old, and we’re camping out by the fire. Kind of kicking it old school.”

It was Beau and Vanessa Volkmann’s first night home with their newborn baby Reese Lillian. They noticed the power was out around 2 am.

Volkmann said, “As you can imagine, was going to be a long night for us anyway. We were kind of prep but turned out to be a little more difficult than planned.”

They spend the morning in their living room around their wood-burning stove that provided them a good deal of warmth.

“Made a couple trips out to the barn. I was lucky enough to have the wood split and ready to go from last weekend and brought up. It worked out for us. I know it’s not as fortunate for others, but we made do and kind of made camp in the living room,” Volkmann said.

Down the road, Kory Lawrence was checking on his home Thursday morning.

Kory Lawrence said, “I’m just stopping by here to make sure I don’t have any frozen pipes or anything crazy.”

As the temperature started to drop inside, he and his family went someplace else with power and heat.

“I have a newborn, he’s about two months old, so I called my mom, so we took my wife and kid over there,” said Lawrence.

Also on that block is Kristine Hopson. She and her family started putting on the layers when they felt the temperature inside their camper trailer drop. That’s where they’re living as their house is getting worked on.

Kristine Hopson said, “I had the water running, and it wasn’t running this morning, so it froze up. It’s been hard to keep it fairly warm this winter anyway. We were hoping this wouldn’t hit until February.”

When the power came back on Thursday, Hopson was many people relieved and happy.

Hopson said, “That’s going to be great, I need to stay warm, and we need to be able to cook cause we don’t want to get out in the weather.”

