North-Central Kansas Troopers investigate three deadly crashes

Generic graphic.
Generic graphic.(Associated Press)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:04 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Troop C of the Kansas Highway Patrol, which covers North-Central Kansas, investigated three deadly crashes Wednesday night, according to the troop’s social media.

The post did not state circumstances or locations of all the crashes, but one occurred after 9 p.m. in Saline County.

In that crash, a 16-year-old driver was southbound on I-135 when the vehicle entered a ditch, overturned and came to a rest on its top approximately 100 feet west of the roadway edge.

The driver sustained minor injuries but the crash killed a 21-year-old passenger, Grant Lysell-Alkire of Lindsborg. Both the driver and passenger were wearing seat belts.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A winter storm is bringing dangerous cold temperatures and snow across Kansas.
LIVE BLOG: Dozens of power outages reported across Wichita, thousands affected
An arctic blast comes with reminders on tips to keep pipes in your home from freezing.
Plumber offers tips to keep pipes from freezing in bitter cold weather
Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita police officer charged with official misconduct
Authorities in Arizona say Nichole Cortez was killed Monday in a hit-and-run crash with the...
Mother killed in hit-and-run crash with car full of Christmas presents, family says
Fact Finder Investigation App Tile
Car wash refunds Andover man’s money after FactFinder 12 steps in to help

Latest News

Local law enforcement from Wichita and the surrounding area prepared food boxes Wednesday...
Local law enforcement prepare food boxes for families in need
Crash near 21st and Rock.
2 injured, 1 life-threatening, in crash near 21st and Rock
Two I-135 ramps in Newton will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Two I-135 ramps in Newton to close next week
A 27-year-old Abilene man was seriously injured in a fiery, rollover crash late Monday about 14...
Abilene man seriously injured in fiery, rollover crash late Monday in Dickinson County