North-Central Kansas Troopers investigate three deadly crashes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Troop C of the Kansas Highway Patrol, which covers North-Central Kansas, investigated three deadly crashes Wednesday night, according to the troop’s social media.

The post did not state circumstances or locations of all the crashes, but one occurred after 9 p.m. in Saline County.

In that crash, a 16-year-old driver was southbound on I-135 when the vehicle entered a ditch, overturned and came to a rest on its top approximately 100 feet west of the roadway edge.

The driver sustained minor injuries but the crash killed a 21-year-old passenger, Grant Lysell-Alkire of Lindsborg. Both the driver and passenger were wearing seat belts.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com