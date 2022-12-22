Workers, volunteers prepare to get jobs done despite dangerous cold

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An already difficult situation is expected to get worse with overnight temperatures plummeting and moisture expected to fall on roads that are already slick. While many have the luxury to spend the next few days indoors, some will be out, helping others.

In Wichita, the afternoon high temperature forecast for Thursday is just 2-degrees Fahrenheit with a wind chill below zero. The bitter cold and potentially hazardous road conditions won’t stop essential workers and services from being there for communities that rely on them. Whether it’s clearing and treating sidewalks and driveways or providing meals, those doing the essential work have to be ready to go.

Wichita’s Meals on Wheels program is among the services working through the winter storm. Senior Services of Wichita Executive Director Laurel Alkire said the Meals on Wheels program delivers about 850 meals per day in the city and with the cold coming in Thursday and Friday, she said they don’t want to cancel heading into a holiday weekend.

“We’d hate to not be able to connect with them for five days. That’s too long,” Alkire said.

Senior Services put out a call earlier this week for extra Meals on Wheels volunteers for Thursday and Friday. The organization received a strong response. Alkire said in addition to delivering meals, the volunteers check on local seniors to make sure they’re doing well. Those welfare checks are especially important with the dangerous cold weather arriving.

“To make sure that we see our clients, that they’re okay. Do they need something? Our volunteers are trained to report any changes in behavior or health that they see, and the the social worker will follow up,” Alkire explained.

Meals on Wheels volunteer Nick Bach said the friendships he and fellow volunteers build with the seniors they serve is a key part of that work.

“Amazing after you do it for a few months, you develop relationships with some of these people and they really look forward to it, become friends, look out for each other,” Bach said.

Arriving with the cold is also some snow. The Wichita area is among several areas of Kansas that could get up to about three inches of snow by Friday morning. Home from college, Cade Gehring and his friends are planning to make a little extra money by offering their services to shovel away snow and ice.

“(We are) having a good time with it, sometimes playing music, sometimes just talking,” Gehring said. “Even though we’re working hard, we all still get to hang out during it, so it’s a blast.”

The group already has a schedule of stops they’ll be making Thursday and have their gloves, ski masks and goggles ready to go so homeowners they’ll be working for can relax inside.

“A lot of them will usually bring us hot chocolate or little snacks to keep us full and warm, even in the cold weather,” Gehring said. “And it’s also just great getting to talk and meet a lot of new people.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com